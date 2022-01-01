Go
Caddy's St. Pete Beach

Caddy's St Pete Beach is located in a cozy waterfront plaza. This location boasts a lively atmosphere complete with daily live music, fresh seafood, friendly staff and American Cuisine served up daily!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5501 Gulf Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (340 reviews)
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5501 Gulf Blvd

St Pete Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 2:00 am
