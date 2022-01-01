Caddy's St. Pete Beach
Caddy's St Pete Beach is located in a cozy waterfront plaza. This location boasts a lively atmosphere complete with daily live music, fresh seafood, friendly staff and American Cuisine served up daily!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
5501 Gulf Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5501 Gulf Blvd
St Pete Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 2:00 am
