Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
Open today 10:45 AM - 10:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:30 pm
Location
7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk MD 21222
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Howard's Mexican Taco House - 7312 Holabird Avenue
No Reviews
7312 Holabird Avenue Dundalk Sparrows, MD 21222
View restaurant