Cadence Kitchen & Co

5101 Mochel Drive • $$

Avg 4.9 (2353 reviews)

Popular Items

Batch Free Fallin$25.00
Shrimp And Polenta$19.00
mascarpone polenta, spicy shrimp, creamy tomatillo, roasted corn pico
Large Smoked Chicken Chop$18.00
pickled corn relish, hearts of palm, toasted bbq pistachios, avocado, tomato, smoked gouda, onion, red wine vinaigrette
Honey Mustard Scottish Salmon$25.00
israeli couscous, grilled asparagus, lemon cream sauce
House Burger$16.00
8 oz prime beef burger, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese, brioche, house frites
Fried Brussel Sprouts$12.00
warm bacon vinaigrette, dried cranberries, truffle oil, grana padano
Ramen$15.00
Poached Shrimp Cobb$18.00
poached gulf shrimp, bacon, avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, pickled egg, sweet corn, gorgonzola dressing
Kids Burger$7.00
Crab Beignets$14.00
old bay jumbo lump crab, sweet mustard
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5101 Mochel Drive

Downers Grove IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
