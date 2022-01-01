Cadillac restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Burke's Waterfront
2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
A deep-fried flour tortilla shell is shaped into a bowl, then filled with crispy shredded lettuce, topped with seasoned ground beef or chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced green peppers & onions, ripe black olives, and your choice of dressing.
|Patty Melt Burger
|$9.99
Third-pound angus patty smothered with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and our special sauce. Served on crispy thick light rye.
|Jumbo Quesadilla
|$11.49
Premium steak or chicken seared in our personal blend of seasonings, served on a sizzling platter. Vegetables & all the fixings included.
SANDWICHES
Firehouse 115
6080 M-115, Cadillac
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$10.25
|Coleslaw
|$1.50
|Xtra Dressing
|$0.50
Clam Lake Beer Company
106 South Mitchell Street, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Chicken Dill Pizza
|$17.50
grilled chicken, dill pickles, red onion, tomato, garlic aioli, provolone-mozzarella blend, caesar cheese blend
|Rodeo Burger
|$12.50
spicy bbq, haystack onions, portabella mushrooms, cheddar cheese
|Smokestack Panini
|$12.50
turkey, candied pecans, michigan dried cherries, hummus, provolone cheese, honey mustard, ciabatta flatbread
Beatie’s Bar and Grill
1 Caberfae Lane, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
Peanut butter pie filled with Reese's pieces, peanut butter mousse and chocolate filling.
|Vista Nachos
|$16.00
Tri colored tortilla chips, smoked beef brisket, shredded cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a drizzle of Jack Daniel's BBQ sauce. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Bowl of Loaded Chili
|$6.00
Topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and diced onion.
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC
528 Haynes Street, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread*
|$14.50
Garlic coated crust with healthy serving of blended Cheeses on top.
|Calzone Special
Select 3 Items of your choice on a Jr or Regular Calzone.
Jr. $4.25
Regular $4.99
|FAMILY PACK SPECIAL
|$26.99
1 Extra Large 3 Item Pizza,
1 Extra Large 2 Item Pizza,
Order of Bread Stick (6 to an order) With Dipping Sauce,
Small Dessert Pizza
and a 2 Liter of pop
The After 26 Depot Cafe
127 W Cass St, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Build your Own Hamburger
|$8.99
|Standard Route
|$7.99
|BLT Toasted on Texas
|$6.99
Chicos Taco House
5954 East M-55, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Shredded Chicken Wet
Hand pulled & seasoned wrapped in a folded flour tortilla stuffed with freshly cut lettuce, tomatoes refried beans then smothered with our homemade sauce topped with melted shredded cheese
|Hard shellTacos
Served with freshly chopped lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese (sold individually)
|Hot Sauces
Handcrafted and made fresh daily
GRILL
Coyote Crossing Resort
8593 S 13 RD, CADILLAC
|Popular items
|Half Basket of Fries
|$2.49
|Chips
|$3.49
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Dockside Inn
2404 Sunnyside Drive, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Seared Sea Scallops (when available)
|$16.00
Seared to perfection, our sea scallops are wrapped with hickory smoked bacon and served with drawn butter
|Side House Salad
|$6.00
Seasonal field greens with cucumber, grape tomatoes, carrots, asiago cheese and house made croutons.
|Prime Beef Tips
|$22.00
FRENCH FRIES
Hermann's Cafe and Restaurant
214 N Mitchell St, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Classic Caesar
|$10.00
Cesar dressing, croutons & parmesan cheese.
|Fettuccine Morello
|$23.00
A local favorite. Tender sautéed button, shiitake, and morel mushrooms with house made alfredo sauce, and served over a warm bed of fettucine noodles. Comes with side salad.
|Filet Mignon 8oz
|$34.00
Cooking to your liking. Comes with choice of side and a side salad.
Sultan's Table
6319 E M-115, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Sliced Beef Brisket 1/2 lb
|$13.99
|Whole Roasted Chicken
|$15.99
|Sweet Potato Casserole
|$3.99
The Pines Sports Bar & Bowling Center
5992 E M-55, Cadillac