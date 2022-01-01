Cadillac restaurants you'll love

Must-try Cadillac restaurants

Burke's Waterfront image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Burke's Waterfront

2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac

Avg 3.5 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Salad$11.99
A deep-fried flour tortilla shell is shaped into a bowl, then filled with crispy shredded lettuce, topped with seasoned ground beef or chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced green peppers & onions, ripe black olives, and your choice of dressing.
Patty Melt Burger$9.99
Third-pound angus patty smothered with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and our special sauce. Served on crispy thick light rye.
Jumbo Quesadilla$11.49
Premium steak or chicken seared in our personal blend of seasonings, served on a sizzling platter. Vegetables & all the fixings included.
More about Burke's Waterfront
Firehouse 115 image

SANDWICHES

Firehouse 115

6080 M-115, Cadillac

Avg 4.4 (266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$10.25
Coleslaw$1.50
Xtra Dressing$0.50
More about Firehouse 115
Clam Lake Beer Company image

 

Clam Lake Beer Company

106 South Mitchell Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Dill Pizza$17.50
grilled chicken, dill pickles, red onion, tomato, garlic aioli, provolone-mozzarella blend, caesar cheese blend
Rodeo Burger$12.50
spicy bbq, haystack onions, portabella mushrooms, cheddar cheese
Smokestack Panini$12.50
turkey, candied pecans, michigan dried cherries, hummus, provolone cheese, honey mustard, ciabatta flatbread
More about Clam Lake Beer Company
Beatie’s Bar and Grill image

 

Beatie’s Bar and Grill

1 Caberfae Lane, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Peanut butter pie filled with Reese's pieces, peanut butter mousse and chocolate filling.
Vista Nachos$16.00
Tri colored tortilla chips, smoked beef brisket, shredded cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a drizzle of Jack Daniel's BBQ sauce. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
Bowl of Loaded Chili$6.00
Topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and diced onion.
More about Beatie’s Bar and Grill
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC image

 

Bieners Pizzeria, LLC

528 Haynes Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread*$14.50
Garlic coated crust with healthy serving of blended Cheeses on top.
Calzone Special
Select 3 Items of your choice on a Jr or Regular Calzone.
Jr. $4.25
Regular $4.99
FAMILY PACK SPECIAL$26.99
1 Extra Large 3 Item Pizza,
1 Extra Large 2 Item Pizza,
Order of Bread Stick (6 to an order) With Dipping Sauce,
Small Dessert Pizza
and a 2 Liter of pop
More about Bieners Pizzeria, LLC
The After 26 Depot Cafe image

 

The After 26 Depot Cafe

127 W Cass St, Cadillac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build your Own Hamburger$8.99
Standard Route$7.99
BLT Toasted on Texas$6.99
More about The After 26 Depot Cafe
Chicos Taco House image

 

Chicos Taco House

5954 East M-55, Cadillac

Avg 3.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shredded Chicken Wet
Hand pulled & seasoned wrapped in a folded flour tortilla stuffed with freshly cut lettuce, tomatoes refried beans then smothered with our homemade sauce topped with melted shredded cheese
Hard shellTacos
Served with freshly chopped lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese (sold individually)
Hot Sauces
Handcrafted and made fresh daily
More about Chicos Taco House
Coyote Crossing Resort image

GRILL

Coyote Crossing Resort

8593 S 13 RD, CADILLAC

Avg 4.2 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Basket of Fries$2.49
Chips$3.49
More about Coyote Crossing Resort
R Dub's Pub image

 

R Dub's Pub

1 Caberfae Lane, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about R Dub's Pub
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Dockside Inn

2404 Sunnyside Drive, Cadillac

Avg 3.4 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Seared Sea Scallops (when available)$16.00
Seared to perfection, our sea scallops are wrapped with hickory smoked bacon and served with drawn butter
Side House Salad$6.00
Seasonal field greens with cucumber, grape tomatoes, carrots, asiago cheese and house made croutons.
Prime Beef Tips$22.00
More about Dockside Inn
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Hermann's Cafe and Restaurant

214 N Mitchell St, Cadillac

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Caesar$10.00
Cesar dressing, croutons & parmesan cheese.
Fettuccine Morello$23.00
A local favorite. Tender sautéed button, shiitake, and morel mushrooms with house made alfredo sauce, and served over a warm bed of fettucine noodles. Comes with side salad.
Filet Mignon 8oz$34.00
Cooking to your liking. Comes with choice of side and a side salad.
More about Hermann's Cafe and Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Sultan's Table

6319 E M-115, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sliced Beef Brisket 1/2 lb$13.99
Whole Roasted Chicken$15.99
Sweet Potato Casserole$3.99
More about Sultan's Table
Restaurant banner

 

The Pines Sports Bar & Bowling Center

5992 E M-55, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Pines Sports Bar & Bowling Center

Midland

