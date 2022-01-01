Cadillac American restaurants you'll love

Go
Cadillac restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Cadillac

Burke's Waterfront image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Burke's Waterfront

2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac

Avg 3.5 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Wet Burrito$12.99
Same as the Large Wet Burrito, just a bit smaller.
Fried Pickle Slices$7.49
Golden coated pickles deep fried to a crisp, served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Cup of French Onion$4.99
Daily homemade French onion recipe going back to 30+ years ago. Our secret sweet & savory flavors slowly simmered with tender onions, then baked with buttery mozzarella cheese and bread crumbs.
More about Burke's Waterfront
Firehouse 115 image

SANDWICHES

Firehouse 115

6080 M-115, Cadillac

Avg 4.4 (266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cinnamon Rolls$3.25
You Can Build It Your Way$8.00
French Dip$10.25
More about Firehouse 115
Clam Lake Beer Company image

 

Clam Lake Beer Company

106 South Mitchell Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Dill Pizza$17.50
grilled chicken, dill pickles, red onion, tomato, garlic aioli, provolone-mozzarella blend, caesar cheese blend
Rodeo Burger$12.50
spicy bbq, haystack onions, portabella mushrooms, cheddar cheese
Smokestack Panini$12.50
turkey, candied pecans, michigan dried cherries, hummus, provolone cheese, honey mustard, ciabatta flatbread
More about Clam Lake Beer Company
The After 26 Depot Cafe image

 

The After 26 Depot Cafe

127 W Cass St, Cadillac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build your Own Hamburger$8.99
Can of Sprite$0.94
Mackinaw Trail Turkey Reuben$9.99
More about The After 26 Depot Cafe
Coyote Crossing Resort image

GRILL

Coyote Crossing Resort

8593 S 13 RD, CADILLAC

Avg 4.2 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Basket of Fries$2.49
Chips$3.49
More about Coyote Crossing Resort

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cadillac

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Filet Mignon

Tacos

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Cadillac to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston