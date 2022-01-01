Cadillac American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Cadillac
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Burke's Waterfront
2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Small Wet Burrito
|$12.99
Same as the Large Wet Burrito, just a bit smaller.
|Fried Pickle Slices
|$7.49
Golden coated pickles deep fried to a crisp, served with your favorite dipping sauce.
|Cup of French Onion
|$4.99
Daily homemade French onion recipe going back to 30+ years ago. Our secret sweet & savory flavors slowly simmered with tender onions, then baked with buttery mozzarella cheese and bread crumbs.
SANDWICHES
Firehouse 115
6080 M-115, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$3.25
|You Can Build It Your Way
|$8.00
|French Dip
|$10.25
Clam Lake Beer Company
106 South Mitchell Street, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Chicken Dill Pizza
|$17.50
grilled chicken, dill pickles, red onion, tomato, garlic aioli, provolone-mozzarella blend, caesar cheese blend
|Rodeo Burger
|$12.50
spicy bbq, haystack onions, portabella mushrooms, cheddar cheese
|Smokestack Panini
|$12.50
turkey, candied pecans, michigan dried cherries, hummus, provolone cheese, honey mustard, ciabatta flatbread
The After 26 Depot Cafe
127 W Cass St, Cadillac
|Popular items
|Build your Own Hamburger
|$8.99
|Can of Sprite
|$0.94
|Mackinaw Trail Turkey Reuben
|$9.99