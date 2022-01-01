Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants
Cadillac restaurants that serve burritos

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Burke's Waterfront

2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac

Avg 3.5 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Small Wet Burrito$12.99
Same as the Large Wet Burrito, just a bit smaller.
Large Wet Burrito$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned meat, steamy refried beans, crispy lettuce, and fresh diced tomatoes. It’s topped with our own homemade burrito sauce,
and a generous amount of shredded cheese.
More about Burke's Waterfront
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC

528 Haynes Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Wet Burrito with Pop.$7.99
Taco Seasoned Beef, Refried Beans, Mexican Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream.
Come with a 12oz Can of Pop.
Chicken Wet Burrito with Pop.$7.99
Chicken, Refried Beans, Mexican Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream.
Come with a 12oz Can of Pop.
Chicken, Beef or Breakfast Burrito [BOWL]$8.25
Burritos without the Tortilla including the toppings.
Remove the items you do not want.
Chicken or Beef Burritos with Taco Seasoned Refried Beans, Mexican Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream.
*Our Breakfast Burrito is not for the faint of heart. We make it with Sausage Gravy base with Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Peppers, Eggs and Blended Cheese. This is one Burrito that will fill you up.
More about Bieners Pizzeria, LLC
Chicos Taco House

5954 East M-55, Cadillac

Avg 3.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
16 oz Burrito Sauce$4.40
More about Chicos Taco House

