Cake in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants that serve cake
SANDWICHES
Firehouse 115
6080 M-115, Cadillac
Avg 4.4
(266 reviews)
Three Hot Cakes
$6.50
More about Firehouse 115
Cast Iron Kitchen of Cadillac
621 S Mitchell Street, Cadillac
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$5.99
More about Cast Iron Kitchen of Cadillac
