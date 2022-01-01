Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants
Cadillac restaurants that serve cake

Firehouse 115 image

SANDWICHES

Firehouse 115

6080 M-115, Cadillac

Avg 4.4 (266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Three Hot Cakes$6.50
More about Firehouse 115
Consumer pic

 

Cast Iron Kitchen of Cadillac

621 S Mitchell Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.99
More about Cast Iron Kitchen of Cadillac

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

