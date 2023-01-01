Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants that serve chimichangas

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Burke's Waterfront

2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac

Avg 3.5 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga$13.49
A crispy deep-fried tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or marinated chicken covered in our homemade burrito sauce, topped with sour cream with chives. Served with refried beans, fresh shredded lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes and Mexican cheeses.
More about Burke's Waterfront
Chico's Taco House LLC - Thursdays B1G1-1/2 off Wet Burritos. Promo code "WET"

5954 East M-55, Cadillac

Avg 3.2 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner-Chicken Chimichanga$13.00
Shredded chicken chimichanga, served with our homemade rice, refried beans, and a side salad
Shredded Chicken Chimichangas$9.05
Cheese, and green chilies, fried to a golden crisp and smothered in a homemade sauce and melted cheese
Shredded Beef Chimichangas$9.05
Cheese, and green chilies, fried to a golden crisp and smothered in a homemade sauce and melted cheese
More about Chico's Taco House LLC - Thursdays B1G1-1/2 off Wet Burritos. Promo code "WET"

