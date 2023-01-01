Chimichangas in Cadillac
Cadillac restaurants that serve chimichangas
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Burke's Waterfront
2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac
|Chimichanga
|$13.49
A crispy deep-fried tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or marinated chicken covered in our homemade burrito sauce, topped with sour cream with chives. Served with refried beans, fresh shredded lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes and Mexican cheeses.
Chico's Taco House LLC - Thursdays B1G1-1/2 off Wet Burritos. Promo code "WET"
5954 East M-55, Cadillac
|Dinner-Chicken Chimichanga
|$13.00
Shredded chicken chimichanga, served with our homemade rice, refried beans, and a side salad
|Shredded Chicken Chimichangas
|$9.05
Cheese, and green chilies, fried to a golden crisp and smothered in a homemade sauce and melted cheese
|Shredded Beef Chimichangas
|$9.05
Cheese, and green chilies, fried to a golden crisp and smothered in a homemade sauce and melted cheese