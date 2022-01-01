Cookies in Cadillac
Cadillac restaurants that serve cookies
More about Burke's Waterfront
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Burke's Waterfront
2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac
|Cookie Dough Cheesecake
|$8.99
Soft chocolate chip cookie base baked under creamy vanilla cheesecake. Topped with a crunchy cookie layer with rich chocolate icing and cookie dough bites on top. So delicious!
More about Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.
SANDWICHES
Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.
6080 M-115, Cadillac
|Two Cookies
|$2.00
|Big Cookie
|$2.25