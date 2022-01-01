Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants
Cadillac restaurants that serve corn dogs

Chicos Taco House image

 

Chicos Taco House

5954 East M-55, Cadillac

Avg 3.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Dog$3.30
More about Chicos Taco House
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Dockside Inn

2404 Sunnyside Drive, Cadillac

Avg 3.4 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Children's Corn Dogs$7.00
Mini Corn dogs served with french fries or sliced apples a side of pudding and childrens beverage
More about Dockside Inn

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

