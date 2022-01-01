Corn dogs in Cadillac

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cadillac restaurants that serve corn dogs
Chicos Taco House
5954 East M-55, Cadillac
Avg 3.2
(44 reviews)
Corn Dog
$3.30
More about Chicos Taco House
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Dockside Inn
2404 Sunnyside Drive, Cadillac
Avg 3.4
(35 reviews)
Children's Corn Dogs
$7.00
Mini Corn dogs served with french fries or sliced apples a side of pudding and childrens beverage
More about Dockside Inn
