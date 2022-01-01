Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants
Cadillac restaurants that serve country fried steaks

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Burke's Waterfront

2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac

Avg 3.5 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Country Fried Breakfast Steak$11.49
Golden-battered beef steak smothered in country gravy. Served with 2 eggs* your way & crispy hash browns.
More about Burke's Waterfront
Cast Iron Kitchen - Cadillac

621 S Mitchell Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#54 - Country Fried Steak Dinner$14.99
#24 - Country Fried Steak Breakfast$12.99
5 ounce hand-cut steak, breaded with our secret blend of spices, deep fried and smothered with white country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast or pancakes
More about Cast Iron Kitchen - Cadillac

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

