Country fried steaks in Cadillac
Cadillac restaurants that serve country fried steaks
More about Burke's Waterfront
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Burke's Waterfront
2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac
|Country Fried Breakfast Steak
|$11.49
Golden-battered beef steak smothered in country gravy. Served with 2 eggs* your way & crispy hash browns.
More about Cast Iron Kitchen - Cadillac
Cast Iron Kitchen - Cadillac
621 S Mitchell Street, Cadillac
|#54 - Country Fried Steak Dinner
|$14.99
|#24 - Country Fried Steak Breakfast
|$12.99
5 ounce hand-cut steak, breaded with our secret blend of spices, deep fried and smothered with white country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast or pancakes