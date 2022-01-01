Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants
Cadillac restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Burke's Waterfront

2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac

Avg 3.5 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$11.49
Three corn tortillas rolled outside of your choice of meat, cheddar & Monterey Jack shredded cheese, diced onions, and then covered with Mexican sauce and even more cheeses.
Item pic

 

Chicos Taco House

5954 East M-55, Cadillac

Avg 3.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Two Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas w/Lobster Sauce$12.00
Two Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas
topped with our homemade creamy lobster sauce, served with rice or beans
Enchiladas
Rolled up corn or flour tortilla served with your choice of filling below smothered in homemade sauce and melted cheese
