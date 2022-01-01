Enchiladas in Cadillac
Cadillac restaurants that serve enchiladas
Burke's Waterfront
2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac
|Enchiladas
|$11.49
Three corn tortillas rolled outside of your choice of meat, cheddar & Monterey Jack shredded cheese, diced onions, and then covered with Mexican sauce and even more cheeses.
Chicos Taco House
5954 East M-55, Cadillac
|Two Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas w/Lobster Sauce
|$12.00
Two Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas
topped with our homemade creamy lobster sauce, served with rice or beans
|Enchiladas
Rolled up corn or flour tortilla served with your choice of filling below smothered in homemade sauce and melted cheese