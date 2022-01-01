Fajitas in Cadillac
Cadillac restaurants that serve fajitas
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Burke's Waterfront
2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac
|Fajita Salad
|$12.99
Steak or chicken sautéed with diced onions, green peppers & fresh tomatoes. Served in a flour shell & topped with shredded cheese, along with homemade fajita Mexican dressing. Meat choices in Mexican entrees are: seasoned ground beef, marinated chicken breast,
or breaded shrimp. (Black olives NOT shown)
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC
528 Haynes Street, Cadillac
|Chicken Fajita Sub/Wrap
|$5.25
Diced Chicken, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Special Blend of Cheeses and Southwest Ranch Sauce.
|12" Chicken Fajita Sub or Wrap with 12 Oz Can of Pop
|$8.50
Diced Chicken, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Special Blend of Cheeses and Southwest Ranch Sauce.
|6" Chicken Fajita Sub and 12 Oz Can Pop
|$5.50
Diced Chicken, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Special Blend of Cheeses and Southwest Ranch Sauce.
Chicos Taco House
5954 East M-55, Cadillac
|Chicken Fajita Rice
|$5.50
Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Pico de Gallo in a blended herbed chicken broth
|Fajita Platter
|$12.45
A hardy plate of grilled beef or chicken with onions, green peppers and 3 warm tortillas.
|New* 2 Steak Fajitas
|$7.00
Two Grilled Steak Fajitas with green pepper, onions and fresco cheese