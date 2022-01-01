Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants
Cadillac restaurants that serve fajitas

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Burke's Waterfront

2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac

Avg 3.5 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Salad$12.99
Steak or chicken sautéed with diced onions, green peppers & fresh tomatoes. Served in a flour shell & topped with shredded cheese, along with homemade fajita Mexican dressing. Meat choices in Mexican entrees are: seasoned ground beef, marinated chicken breast,
or breaded shrimp. (Black olives NOT shown)
More about Burke's Waterfront
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC

528 Haynes Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Sub/Wrap$5.25
Diced Chicken, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Special Blend of Cheeses and Southwest Ranch Sauce.
12" Chicken Fajita Sub or Wrap with 12 Oz Can of Pop$8.50
Diced Chicken, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Special Blend of Cheeses and Southwest Ranch Sauce.
6" Chicken Fajita Sub and 12 Oz Can Pop$5.50
Diced Chicken, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Special Blend of Cheeses and Southwest Ranch Sauce.
More about Bieners Pizzeria, LLC
Chicos Taco House

5954 East M-55, Cadillac

Avg 3.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Rice$5.50
Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Pico de Gallo in a blended herbed chicken broth
Fajita Platter$12.45
A hardy plate of grilled beef or chicken with onions, green peppers and 3 warm tortillas.
New* 2 Steak Fajitas$7.00
Two Grilled Steak Fajitas with green pepper, onions and fresco cheese
More about Chicos Taco House

