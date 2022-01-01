Nachos in Cadillac
Burke's Waterfront
2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac
|Mini Nacho Supreme
|$10.99
|Nachos Supreme
|$13.49
Homemade full-corn tortilla chips, with seasoned (chicken, beef, or shrimp), refried beans, crispy shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, fresh diced tomatoes, diced green peppers & diced onions, and ripe olives.
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC
528 Haynes Street, Cadillac
|Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla Chips, Mexican Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives and Seasoned Burger. Server with Salsa and Sour Cream.