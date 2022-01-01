Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants
Toast

Cadillac restaurants that serve pancakes

The After 26 Depot Cafe image

 

The After 26 Depot Cafe

127 W Cass St, Cadillac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Stack of Pancakes$4.49
More about The After 26 Depot Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Cast Iron Kitchen of Cadillac

621 S Mitchell Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
Takeout
(1) Large Blueberry Pancake$2.49
#19 - 2 Eggs w/Bacon and Pancakes or Toast$7.99
More about Cast Iron Kitchen of Cadillac

