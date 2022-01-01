Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Cadillac

Go
Cadillac restaurants
Toast

Cadillac restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Burke's Waterfront

2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac

Avg 3.5 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$4.99
Cookie crumb base joined by a creamy, refreshing, Key Lime mousse, then crowned with whipped topping and toasted coconut. Finally drizzled with raspberry sauce.
Peanut Butter High Pie$6.99
Creamy peanut butter mousse topped with Reese's ® Peanut Butter Cups. We use our Dutch chocolate flavored syrup to garnish over the top— if you like peanut butter & chocolate, you'll fall in LOVE with this!
More about Burke's Waterfront
Beatie’s Bar and Grill image

 

Beatie’s Bar and Grill

1 Caberfae Lane, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Peanut butter pie filled with Reese's pieces, peanut butter mousse and chocolate filling.
More about Beatie’s Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Bieners Pizzeria, LLC

528 Haynes Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Pot Pie - 3 item*$5.00
4 Blend Cheese and Your Choice of 3 Toppings all put into a Delicious Pot Pie and served with a side of our Signature marinara sauce. Special Price $4.00.
More about Bieners Pizzeria, LLC
Consumer pic

 

Cast Iron Kitchen of Cadillac

621 S Mitchell Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Pie$4.99
More about Cast Iron Kitchen of Cadillac

Browse other tasty dishes in Cadillac

Chef Salad

Turkey Clubs

Fajitas

Salmon

Tossed Salad

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Tacos

Map

More near Cadillac to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston