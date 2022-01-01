Pretzels in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants that serve pretzels

Beatie’s Bar and Grill image

 

Beatie’s Bar and Grill

1 Caberfae Lane, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Twist$10.00
Large Bavarian style pretzel served with ranch and brewpub mustard.
More about Beatie’s Bar and Grill
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC image

 

Bieners Pizzeria, LLC

528 Haynes Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzels*$0.94
More about Bieners Pizzeria, LLC

