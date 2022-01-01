Pretzels in
Cadillac restaurants that serve pretzels
Beatie’s Bar and Grill
1 Caberfae Lane, Cadillac
No reviews yet
Pretzel Twist
$10.00
Large Bavarian style pretzel served with ranch and brewpub mustard.
More about Beatie’s Bar and Grill
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC
528 Haynes Street, Cadillac
No reviews yet
Pretzels*
$0.94
More about Bieners Pizzeria, LLC
