Salmon in
Cadillac
/
Cadillac
/
Salmon
Cadillac restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Dockside Inn
2404 Sunnyside Drive, Cadillac
Avg 3.4
(35 reviews)
Apple Bourbon Bacon Salmon
$26.00
More about Dockside Inn
FRENCH FRIES
Hermann's Cafe and Restaurant
214 N Mitchell St, Cadillac
Avg 4.5
(372 reviews)
Simple Salmon With Side Choice
$27.00
More about Hermann's Cafe and Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Cadillac
Tacos
Pretzels
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Filet Mignon
More near Cadillac to explore
Traverse City
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Leland
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Kalkaska
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Traverse City
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston