Tossed salad in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants
Cadillac restaurants that serve tossed salad

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Burke's Waterfront

2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac

Avg 3.5 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Side Tossed Salad$4.49
More about Burke's Waterfront
Chicos Taco House image

 

Chicos Taco House

5954 East M-55, Cadillac

Avg 3.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tossed Salad$5.80
Fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, green peppers, olives, cheese and croutons
More about Chicos Taco House

Midland

