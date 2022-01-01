Go
Toast

Cadre restaurant

French-Inspired, Wisconsin-Made

FRENCH FRIES

2540 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (129 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2540 University Ave

Madison WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cadre Restaurant

No reviews yet

Founded in the Fall of 2019, Cadre offers a new dining experience nestled in the Regent neighborhood of Madison, Wisconsin. Our mission is to provide our guests with a comfortable, quality, and satisfying dining experience using local, seasonal ingredients in classic dishes paired with select wine and cocktails. French inspired, Wisconsin made.

Garth's Brew Bar

No reviews yet

You like great beer. We pour it proudly.

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston