Cadre restaurant
French-Inspired, Wisconsin-Made
2540 University Ave • $$
2540 University Ave
Madison WI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
