Local and always Organic Espresso and Coffee beverages!
Fresh fruit juices and Smoothies (never frozen)
From scratch Avocado and gourmet toasts!!

396 Main Street

americano$3.00
double espresso and hot water
cold brew$4.00
locally steeped in Pawtucket, RI
Mocha latte$4.50
espresso, milk and house-made mocha sauce
Matcha mint$4.50
stone-ground matcha, steamed milk, honey or vanilla
latte$3.75
double espresso and steamed milk of choice
Bagel$3.50
plain or everything. Add butter, cream cheese or your favorite toppings.
classic avo toast$7.99
mashed avo, seasonal sprouts, lemon, evoo, red pepper flakes
Egg melt$7.99
baked egg, spinach, cheese and maple bacon aioli
Maple bourbon Latte$4.50
double espresso, house-made maple bourbon sauce, choice of milk
overnight oats (Vegan)$3.95
oats are loaded with good-for-you nutrients like fiber, protein, magnesium, potassium, and omega 3 fatty acids, among other things mixed with chia, maple syrup and milk.
Wakefield RI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
