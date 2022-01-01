Go
Cafe Sweet Street

Fast Casual Cafe

722 Hiesters Ln

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cordon Blue Burger$13.00
6oz Pasture Raised Beef Burger topped with Sizzled Ham, Swiss Cheese, Romaine, and Dijon Bistro Sauce served on a Grilled Brioche Roll. Served with a Bag of our French Fries.
Caprese Quinoa Bowl$11.00
Quinoa, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, avocado, basil, arugula, balsamic and grilled chicken
All American Cheese Burger$13.00
6 oz pasture-raised beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and American cheese on a grilled Brioche roll with a bag of our French fries
Vitamin Water$2.50
Soda CAN$1.35
Cafe Wedge$9.00
We start with a crisp cold wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, dress it with our Bacon Ranch Dressing, then top it with Diced Tomato, Crisp Bacon, Gorgonzola Crumbles, and Spring Onion.
Asparagus Feta Quinoa Bowl$9.00
Wild Tea$2.75
Water$1.00
Sweet Tea$2.50
Location

722 Hiesters Ln

Reading PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
