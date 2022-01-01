Go
Cafe 13

Stand still on the streets of Golden and you can feel it—
the timeless scent of Western adventure full of strong coffee and opportunity, bourbon, and gold.
It’s alive and thriving at Cafe 13.

1301 Arapahoe St.

Popular Items

Turkey & Provolone$12.00
turkey, provolone, tomato, greens, pesto and balsamic vinaigrette on a baguette
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, choice of protein, hashbrowns, cheddar jack, garnished with roasted jalapeño aioli, salsa, scallions smother with green chile (pork or vegan) +1.50
Aussie Scramble$11.00
scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, tomato, blue cheese over hashbrowns with toast
Latte
espresso with steamed milk
Avocado Toast$7.00
toasted wheat bread, avocado, everything seasoning, dressed greens, lemon wedge. Avocado will be served on the side for to-go orders.
Socal Salad$13.00
greens, turkey, bacon, avocado, sun-dried tomato, onion, fontina cheese - honey lime vinaigrette - served with baguette
Italian Scallion$7.25
eggs, scallions, sun-dried tomato aioli, basil pesto, provolone, on a toasted everything bagel
Fresh Fruit - Side$4.00
Cobb 13$13.00
greens, egg, avocado, chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomato - balsamic vinaigrette - served with baguette
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.00
scrambled tofu, root veggie hash, hashbrowns, garnished with smoked jalapeño aioli, salsa smother with vegan green chile +1.50
1301 Arapahoe St.

Golden CO

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
