Cream & Sugar Cafe
Cozy Breakfast/ Lunch Cafe
100 West Front St
Popular Items
Location
100 West Front St
Iuka MS
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mikey D's Bar & Grill
Good Food, Good People, Good Music, Good Drinks; what more can one ask for?
Sweet Peppers Deli
Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.