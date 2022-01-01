Cafe 382
OPEN For Dine-In! Daily 8am-8pm
Sunday & Monday 8am-3pm
Info@cafe382.com
650-763-1640
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
382 Grand Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
382 Grand Ave
South San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Andiamo
Welcome to Andiamo In Banca. Located in the heart of downtown South San Francisco owner John Akkaya and Executive Chef, Angelo bring together a taste of Italy with a Mediterranean twist. Akkaya has been in the restaurant world for over 30 years with two additional Bay Area restaurants, Cafe Figaro in Burlingame and Don Giovanni in Mountain View. As he says himself, Andiamo In Banca is how he is celebrating years of experience in industry by combining the authentic Italian taste with hearty ingredients without losing the cozy experience.
Hidden Spot - South San Francisco
Hidden inside Hometown Heroes. Must be 21 & over to enter at this location.
Na Na's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Brisbane Lunch Truck
Comfort Food for the Community