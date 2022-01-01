Go
Cafe 43

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

331 Reviews

$$

2943 SMU Bouldvard

Dallas, TX 75205

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

TG AVOCADO BLT$12.00
Tomato, leaf lettuce, bacon, avocado, sourdough
TG QUESADILLA$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheddar, mozzarella
Chicken Salad$16.00
Pecan, cranberry, apple, rustic wheat, apple cider dressing
Omelet$14.00
Mushroom, spinach, gouda, market fruit, petite greens
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pesto mayo, avocado, bacon, tomato, ciabatta

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

2943 SMU Bouldvard, Dallas TX 75205

Cafe 43

orange star4.5 • 331 Reviews
