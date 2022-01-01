Go
Café 44 is a stylish American eatery situated along the Waterfront in Old Town Alexandria.

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)

Popular Items

New England Lobster Roll$22.00
3 oz chilled lobster, dukes mayo, house spice, chives, toasted NE roll, chips
Seafood Cobb Salad$19.00
cajun shrimp*, heirloom tomato, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, romaine, red wine vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
grilled chicken, grated parmesan,
romaine, house croutons, house caesar dressing
Coke$2.00
12 oz. can
Pork Pot Stickers$13.00
ponzu sauce
Cafe Breakfast$16.00
two eggs your way*, bacon, white cheddar grits, buttermilk biscuit, honey butter,
seasonal compote
Pepperoni Flatbread$16.00
san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni
Classico Flatbread$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone
Garden Truffle Flatbread$18.00
brie, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, micro basil, mozzarella, white truffle oil, balsamic glaze
Harvest Salad$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401

Alexandria VA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
