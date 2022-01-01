Go
Toast

Cafe' 6000

Come in and enjoy!

6000 Western Place GL50

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quesadilla$5.99
Burger$6.25
Onion Rings$1.99
Fries$1.99
Breakfast Meat$2.99
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
Breakfast meat , cheese, and egg wrapped in a tortilla
Philly Cheesesteak$7.99
2 Eggs$2.99
Tater Tots$1.99
Patty Melt$7.99
one patty with cheddar cheese and jalapenos
See full menu

Location

6000 Western Place GL50

FORT WORTH TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:01 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hooker’s Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fitzgerald

No reviews yet

Gulf Coast inspired Seafood with Steaks and Chops

Galligaskins Submarines

No reviews yet

Galligaskins is the oldest sub shop in the state of Texas. The first Galligaskins opened in 1972 near SMU. The Galligaskins Sub was the creation of three guys who went to college in Boston, MA. They fell in love with the Boston Style of Subs and wanted to reproduce them in Texas since no one else was making them here. The Sub Shop was a success and spawned additional locations in Dallas, Arlington, Euless and Fort Worth. In the late 70’s and early 80’s the owners decided to split the stores up and go their separate ways.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston