CAFE804.COM***

901 East Byrd Street

Popular Items

THE CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH$11.00
FLOUR TORTILLA, GRILLED CHICKEN. SMOKEN BACON. MELTED CHEESE BLEND. RANCH DRESSING. SERVED WITH FRIES & LETTUCE/ TOMATO/ SOUR CREAM SIDE-SET
THE CLASSIC$10.00
BUN. GROUND ANGUS CHUCK. AMERICAN CHEESE. PICKLES.LETTUCE. TOMATO.SERVED WITH FRIES.
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$12.00
TRADITIONAL CHICKEN FRIED RICE, GARNISHED WITH PEAS & CARROTS. SEASONED WITH SOY SAUCE & HOUSE SEASONING. SERVED WITH SPRING ROLL, SOY SAUCE & YUM YUM SAUCE
Two Spring Rolls$3.00
Two Add On Spring Rolls With Purchase of Entrée
The 804$10.00
BUN. GROUND ANGUS CHUCK . AMERICAN CHEESE. HOUSE SEASONING. HOUSE SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES
SHRIMP PO'BOY$12.00
FRIED SHRIMP PO'BOY. TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES AND A SWEET CAJUN SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES
THE BLACK & BLEU$10.00
BUN. SEASONED ANGUS GROUND CHUCK. CARMELIZED ONIONS. BLEU CHEESE SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES
Chicken Hibachi$12.00
Hibachi Chicken Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce
THE BACON CHEESE BURGER$11.00
BUN. GROUND ANGUS CHUCK. SMOKED BACON. AMERICAN CHEESE. SERVED WITH FRIES
Steak Hibachi$12.00
Hibachi Steak Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce.
901 East Byrd Street

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
