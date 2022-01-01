Cafe 86- Las Vegas

Go
5697 S. Jones Blvd unit 140

Ube Leche Flan Cupcake$3.99
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Halo Halo$7.75
Signature Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Ube Ice Cream and Flan.
Ube Monster Milkshake$6.75
24oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
Ube Butter Bars$3.75
Cafe 86's take on a Southern dessert: Sweet and rich buttery crust that is topped with a decadent filling of cream cheese, ube, and lots of butter!
Upside Down Halo Halo$7.75
Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.
Ube Tres Leches - Contains CASHEWS$4.99
| FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE |
Please be advised this product contains tree nuts and cashews
Our lightly sweetened ube sponge that is soaked in coconut, evaporated and condensed ube milk and topped with whipped ube halaya and a crunchy layer of cashew meringue.
Ube Crack Cheesecake$3.99
Our deliciously creamy ube cheesecake sitting on top of a buttery Skyflakes crust.
Ube Crinkles$2.95
Soft and delicate ube cookie with a crackling of powdered sugar on top!
Ube Truffles$2.99
Cafe 86's Signature Pastry: Super moist ube cake mixed in with coconut cream cheese frosting, dipped in white chocolate and rolled in oreos.
Cookie Butter Milkshake$7.85
24oz Cookie Butter Shake with sprinkled oreos.
Las Vegas CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
