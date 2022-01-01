Cafe 86- Union City
An independent Tea and Coffee company with a goal to provide our community with nothing but the best coffee, tea, and desserts. We work hand-in-hand with local vendors that results in a synergy which enables us to provide you with the freshest, highest quality products while building camaraderie within the community.
34391 Alvarado-Niles Road
Popular Items
Location
34391 Alvarado-Niles Road
Union City CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hippie's Brew - 11th Street
Come in and enjoy!
Sunright Tea Studio
Shake 17 Times!
Ramen Shu
We are an authentic Japanese Ramen Store.
Please enjoy our delicious appetizer and popular ramen and rice dishes!
Wah Jee Wah
Come in and enjoy!