Go
Toast

Cafe 86- Union City

An independent Tea and Coffee company with a goal to provide our community with nothing but the best coffee, tea, and desserts. We work hand-in-hand with local vendors that results in a synergy which enables us to provide you with the freshest, highest quality products while building camaraderie within the community.

34391 Alvarado-Niles Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ube Leche Flan Cupcake$3.99
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Ube Crinkles$2.95
Soft and delicate ube cookie with a crackling of powdered sugar on top!
Milo Cupcake$3.99
Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream
Mini Ube Monster Milkshake$5.99
16oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
Upside Down Halo Halo$7.85
Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.
Halo Halo$7.85
Signature Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Ube Ice Cream and Flan.
Ube Crack Cheesecake$3.99
Our deliciously creamy ube cheesecake sitting on top of a buttery Skyflakes crust.
Ube Monster Milkshake$6.85
24oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
Ube Truffles$2.99
Cafe 86's Signature Pastry: Super moist ube cake mixed in with coconut cream cheese frosting, dipped in white chocolate and rolled in oreos.
Ube Butter Bars$3.99
Cafe 86's take on a Southern dessert: Sweet and rich buttery crust that is topped with a decadent filling of cream cheese, ube, and lots of butter!
See full menu

Location

34391 Alvarado-Niles Road

Union City CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hippie's Brew - 11th Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunright Tea Studio

No reviews yet

Shake 17 Times!

Ramen Shu

No reviews yet

We are an authentic Japanese Ramen Store.
Please enjoy our delicious appetizer and popular ramen and rice dishes!

Wah Jee Wah

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston