Go
Toast

Cafe Al Dente

Come on in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

62 South St • $$

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo #1 - 6ppl$49.95
Chicken Francaise$26.00
Kids Pasta Marinara$9.00
Penne Ala Vodka$20.00
Combo #8 - 4ppl$34.95
Mozzarella Stack$14.00
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Combo #1 - 4ppl$34.95
Calamari$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Strips$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

62 South St

Oyster Bay NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FOUR

No reviews yet

10 Seat Chef's Counter in Oyster Bay.

2 Go

No reviews yet

It's food... for eating.

Taco Bay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Coach Meeting House

No reviews yet

A warm friendly place to enjoy a family dinner, an intimate date night or a fun gathering with friends. A vibe suited for all occasions and all people. The goal is to be your favorite meeting spot.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston