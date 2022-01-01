Go
Café Alma

6111 Montgomery Rd

Popular Items

Curried Apple Quinoa Bowl$12.00
Challah Roll$3.00
Hummus and roll$6.00
Mira's Power Bowl$12.00
Large Muffin$4.00
Avocado Twist$14.00
Israeli Tabbouleh$12.00
Alma's House$12.00
KAM$11.00
Sun Dried Tomato Benedict$15.00
Location

6111 Montgomery Rd

Cincinnati OH

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
