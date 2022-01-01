Go
Cafe Americano

When you dine at Café Americano, you’ll enjoy a contemporary and relaxed atmosphere, no matter the time of day. From early riser breakfast to late night munchies, our dining policy means that we’ve got what you desire, right when you want it. Our menu offers American comfort fare with a Latin twist at our Ocean Drive location.

1144 OCEAN DRIVE

Popular Items

Carne Asada Nachos*$18.00
Carne asada, fresh tortilla chips, guajillo cheddar cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled red onions, roasted jalapeno crema & cilantro
Cuban Sandwich*$16.00
Slow roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles & dijon pressed on Cuban bread
Crispy Chicken Salad*$18.00
Crispy fried chicken, romaine & kale, heirloom tomatoes, smoked bleu cheese crumbles, apple-wood smoked
bacon, avocado, red onions, radish & smoked bleu cheese vinaigrette.
Cuban Burger$18.95
Angus beef patty, roasted pork loin, ham,
swiss cheese, pickles, Dijon, butter toasted
brioche bun.
Classic Steak Burger$17.95
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & dill pickles on a butter toasted brioche bun.
Baja Chicken Tacos$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, black beans, melted cheese, spicy mayo, avocado, flour tortilla.
Americano Chopped Salad*$16.00
Romaine hearts, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, pumpkin seeds, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, fresno chilies & avocado-ranch.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk brined chicken breast, sweet & spicy slaw, dill pickles, boom boom sauce, toasted brioche bun.
Smash Burger$17.95
Thin smashed double patties, double American cheese, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, special sauce, butter toasted brioche bun.
Spice Brined Chicken Wings
Classic buffalo sauce, smoked bleu cheese
dressing, carrot & celery sticks.
Location

1144 OCEAN DRIVE

MIAMI BEACH FL

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
