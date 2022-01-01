Cafe at Pharr
Come in and enjoy!
5952 Roswell Rd
Popular Items
Location
5952 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!
Hearth Pizza Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
Irish Pub with elevated pub fare, craft cocktails and rooftop dining and drinks.
Apron + Ladle
Come in and enjoy!