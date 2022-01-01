Cafe at Pharr

Go
Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.69
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Contains gluten and dairy and are made in a facility that may contain nuts.
Walnut Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Celery Salad Plate$12.99
Our most traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken mixed with a touch of mayo and chopped celery.
Walnut Salad Plate$12.99
Our walnut chicken salad has crushed walnuts, golden raisins, salt, pepper, and a touch of mayo blended together to make the perfect chicken salad!!
Celery Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Curry Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Tuna Salad Plate$12.99
Solid white albacore tuna with a touch of mayo, and chopped celery.
Tuna Sandwich$10.99
Pimento Cheese BLT$11.99
Your choice of mild or hot pimento cheese with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.. on your choice of bread. Served with grapes and a yogurt roll.
Jumbo Shrimp Salad Plate$14.99
Jumbo shrimp mixed with a touch of mayo, salt and pepper. Our unique take on shrimp salad!!
Location

5952 Roswell Rd

Sandy Springs GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
