Salad

Cafe At Pharr Vinings

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

No reviews yet

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244

Atlanta, GA 30339

Popular Items

MissVicky BBQ$1.39
Walnut Sandwich$12.99
Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread
Trio Salad$17.99
Garden Salad with 3 scoops of your favorite Pharr Proteins.
Curry Salad Plate$13.99
Not too spicy..not too boring..just right! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo and mild curry spices.
BLT Sandwich$12.99
Applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo,on your choice of bread.
Celery Sandwich$12.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll on your choice of bread.
Celery Salad Plate$13.99
Our most traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken mixed with a touch of mayo and chopped celery.
Spinach Salad Plate$13.99
Baby spinach, tomato, carrots topped with crushed walnuts, goat cheese, egg, bacon
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$12.99
Mesquite smoked turkey with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo..on your choice of bread
Walnut Salad Plate$13.99
All white meat chicken blended with touch of mayo, crushed walnuts, golden raisins. Served on a bed of our spring lettuce mix. A Pharr favorite for more than 20 years!!
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta GA 30339

