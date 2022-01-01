Go
Toast

Chef Dan's Cafe

Kosher, Fresh and Tasty! Chef Dan's is a dairy cafe located in the Weinberg Park Heights JCC building. We look forward to serving you!
*Catering available!*

5700 park heights ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nachos$9.99
Topped with nacho cheese, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chipotle aioli and pickled jalapenos *Dish is spicy
NACHO CHEESE WILL BE SERVED ON THE SIDE
French Fries$3.15
Half & Half$9.49
Romaine$9.49
10" Personal Cheese Pizza$11.99
*New* Fall Salad$13.50
½ Mixed Greens, ½ quinoa, beets, roasted sweet potatoes, feta cheese, red onion, red pepper, pumpkin seeds with apple cider vinaigrette
Salmon Salad Bowl (GF)$14.25
Romaine, Salmon Flakes, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Peppers and Pesto Dressing
Cheese Pizza Slice$2.50
18" Cheese Pizza$18.99
Mac & Cheese$7.49
Served with garlic knots
See full menu

Location

5700 park heights ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mari Luna Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Citron Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Consistently rated one of Baltimore's Best Restaurants, Citron is a refined yet casually elegant dining experience in Baltimore County. Our Contemporary American seasonal menu offers the best from land and sea. Enjoy fresh seafood, steaks, pasta, salads, sushi and desserts along with fine wines, craft cocktails and spirits of your choice. Citron has many upscale yet warm and inviting areas to enjoy great meals and conversation, including dining rooms, bars, fireplaces and al fresco on scenic Quarry Lake. Citron's been named by Baltimore Magazine Food Editors a "Baltimore's Best Restaurant" and Voted by Readers as Best: Fine Dining, Fancy Bar, Al Fresco, Chef (runner up), Cocktails, Steak, and Server. Plus OpenTable Diners' Choice Awards. It is our pleasure to serve you.

Pizza Blitz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston