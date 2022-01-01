Go
Cafe at the Plaza

A bustling vintage cafe that locals consider a Milwaukee treasure. With wholesome eats and warm service, the Cafe is a nod to a simpler time. We proudly feature our local vendors.

1007 n cass st • $$

Popular Items

Latte$4.00
Plaza Pleaser$12.00
Choice of 2 eggs served with choice of bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado and buttermilk pancakes or french toast. Served with butter and syrup.
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Choice of three ingredients, +1/ additional item. Choice of toast and side.
Juice$3.50
Choice of: Apple, cranberry, tomato, fresh squeezed orange or grapefruit juice
Bacon$3.75
1007 Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
Herbed goat cheese, roasted tomatoes, 2 eggs your style, choice of bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado on your choice of toast. With choice of side.
Plaza Benedict$12.50
Poached eggs, sausage patties and cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and chives.
Bacon$3.75
Three slices of Jones' Dairy Farm bacon
BLT$11.00
White toast with Jones' Dairy Farm bacon, bibb lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Plaza Scramble$12.00
Four eggs scrambled with sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, Wisconsin cheddar and green onions. Comes with choice of toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1007 n cass st

Milwaukee WI

Sunday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Nearby restaurants

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

The goal of our family-owned and operated establishment is to provide our guests with an enjoyable dining experience in a comfortable atmosphere.
A great dining experience starts with great food. Our menu is designed to be approachable, unique, and dynamic to fit the dining patterns of our guests. At Buckley’s, every customer is treated like an old friend, whether it’s their 1st or their 100th time in.
We look forward to getting to know you. Cheers!

Rare Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

Dubbel Dutch Hotel

Come in and enjoy!

Flannery's

Come in and enjoy!

