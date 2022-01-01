Go
Cafe at the Ridge

Come on in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

13439 S Ranch Road 783 • $$

Avg 4 (182 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Strips$7.75
Three chicken strips, battered and fried, served with one side and a cookie.
Cowboy Burger$14.95
Bacon, cheese, grilled jalapeno slices and onion ring, topped with BBQ sauce.
All American$16.75
Double meat, double cheese, double bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Loaded Quesadilla$13.95
Seasoned shredded chicken mixed with black beans, tomato, green onion, and a blend of cheeses. Sour cream, guacamole, and salsa available upon request. No additional sides.
Green Blt$13.75
Fried green tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, red onion, and avocado spread. Regular BLT also available
Catfish - FRIDAY ONLY$14.35
Texas Salad$10.85
Choice of Chicken or Beef tenderloin served on a bed of romaine with avocado slices, olives, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.
Fish Tacos$13.50
3 tacos with your choice of grilled or fried white fish served with cabbage slaw on corn tortillas. Served with fries.
Chicken fried Steak$11.00
Try this Hill Country classic! Batter-fried steak cutlet, served with your choice of country or brown gravy.
Classic$13.90
Fresh quarter-pound patty with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

13439 S Ranch Road 783

Kerville TX

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
