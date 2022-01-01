Cafe at the South Campus
A quaint little cafe with delicious made to order food
7300 Whitesburg Dr.
Popular Items
Location
Huntsville AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:45 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
