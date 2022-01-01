Go
Cafe at the South Campus

A quaint little cafe with delicious made to order food

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fountain$1.00
Bacon$0.75
House Chips$1.50
Bottled Water$1.00
Chef Salad$6.00
Milk$0.50
Double Hamburger$3.50
Fries$1.00
Tater Tots$1.50
Chicken Tenders$3.00
Location

7300 Whitesburg Dr.

Huntsville AL

SundayClosed
Monday6:45 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:15 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am
