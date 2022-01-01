Go
Toast

Cafe Azteca

The Best Traditional Homemade Mexican Food!

FRENCH FRIES

180 Common St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1014 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

180 Common St

Lawrence MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Taller

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vip Room, Lounge, & Grill dba Mama's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CASABE Fruit Store & Delicatessen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Caldero Restaurant

No reviews yet

Ven y Disfruta!
El Caldero fue creado para traer todo los sabores, colores, y la propia esencia de la gastronomía de nuestro amado CARIBE.
Come in and enjoy!
El Caldero was created to bring all the flavors, colors and very essence of the gastronomy of our beloved CARIBBEN

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston