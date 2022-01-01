Café Beirut
Cafe Beirut's gourmet food will inspire your tastebuds and invite you to the authentic and delicious cultural flavors of Lebanon. Savory all Halal Meat is served in roll ups and platters that will have you coming back for more! This hot spot is located at the center of jamaica plain. See how good food is done!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
654 Centre St • $
654 Centre St
Jamaica Plain MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
