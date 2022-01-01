Go
Café Beirut

Cafe Beirut's gourmet food will inspire your tastebuds and invite you to the authentic and delicious cultural flavors of Lebanon. Savory all Halal Meat is served in roll ups and platters that will have you coming back for more! This hot spot is located at the center of jamaica plain. See how good food is done!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

654 Centre St • $

Avg 4.4 (719 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Pita$2.15
The Ploughman Roll-Up$10.99
cauliflower, falafel, lettuce, fattoush, pickles, tahini, garlic whip
Chicken Shawarma Roll-Up$10.49
Mezza Sampler$11.99
Pick 3
Baklava$2.75
honey pistachio
Plate
Batata Harra Fries
Roll
Falafel Roll up$9.99
Mezza Falafel$6.75
fried chickpea croquette, herbs, spices
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

654 Centre St

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
