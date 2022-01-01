Go
Classic Seafood & Oyster Bar

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115

Popular Items

Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad$18.00
Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes,
smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.
Brown Sugar Salmon Salad$19.00
Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon, roasted on a cedar plank, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, fresh orange, toasted almonds and goat cheese, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette.
Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad$19.00
Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds,
and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
Kid Mac 'n Cheese$7.00
Penne pasta and white cheese sauce, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Cup New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Chef Ben's classic recipe.
Cup Seafood Gumbo$8.00
Shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage, over white rice.
Asian Chopped Steak Salad$19.00
Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
Blue Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg wedge, topped with blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes,
red onion, ranch dressing and Goldfish crackers.
Uncle Troop's Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles.
Location

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115

Bee Cave TX

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
