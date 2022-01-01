Go
Cafe Blue

Classic Seafood & Oyster Bar

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

340 E 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1568 reviews)

Popular Items

Side House Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, carrots and garlic croutons.
Chef Ben’s Famous Rotisserie Chicken$19.00
Slow roasted half chicken topped with lemon-sage brown butter,
served with garlic whipped potatoes and asparagus.
Grilled Chilean Sea Bass (Pacific)$39.00
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

340 E 2nd St

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
