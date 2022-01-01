Go
Café by the River

Our Hours of Operation are 8am- 3pm Monday- Friday, Closed Saturday and Sunday

120 North Wacker

Popular Items

Half Flauta- 9 inches$9.00
Paletilla Iberica de Bellota, Manchego cheese, tomato fresco, olive oil on crispy bread
BLT$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on bread
Quinoa Bowl$9.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, sweety drop tomatoes, watercress, lime, scallions, chili lime peanuts, roasted tomato dressing
Hot Pressed Ham & Cheese$10.00
Butcher & Larder Smoked Ham, Los Cameros Cheese, Dijon Mustard on peasant bread
Manchego & Apple Salad$9.00
Frisee, Watercress, Apple, Manchego Cheese, Marcona Almonds, Sherry Dressing
Grilled Cheese$10.00
A mixture of four spanish cheeses: Los Cameros , Payeyo, Manchego and Tetilla
Café Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Fried egg, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic mayo, pan de cristal bread
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken thigh, brava sauce, garlic mayo, piparra peppers on a po' boy.
Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, Valdeon blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
Southwest Chicken Bowl$11.00
Black Beans, Fresh Corn, Cotija Cheese, Chicken, Fried Tortillas
Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
