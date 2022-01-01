Go
Cafe Capello

In the heart of Reno, along the Truckee river. We offer an assortment of breakfast and lunch options along our own roasted coffee options!

SMOKED SALMON

$

Avg 4.5 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte Iced$5.25
French Toast$10.00
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Cold Brew$4.50
Drip Coffee 16 oz$3.50
Avocado Toast$9.25
Salmon Toast$9.50
Vegan brekky burrito$11.00
Chai 16 oz$5.25
Jacked Eggs'n Toast$9.50
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

248 west first street #202

Reno NV

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
