Cafe Carmela
Owned by Joseph and Anna Marie Maglio, Cafe Carmela is named after Joe’s mother Carmela who was born in Gravina in puglia, Italy. Carmela immigrated to the US when she was only 3 years old. Combining Carmela’s Italian home cooking mastery, our talented chefs, and Anna Marie’s South Philly roots, you’re guaranteed an authentic Italian experience. We strive to produce the best in quality and service while offering the comfort of a home cooked Italian meal.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152
Location
2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
