Cafe Carmela

Owned by Joseph and Anna Marie Maglio, Cafe Carmela is named after Joe’s mother Carmela who was born in Gravina in puglia, Italy. Carmela immigrated to the US when she was only 3 years old. Combining Carmela’s Italian home cooking mastery, our talented chefs, and Anna Marie’s South Philly roots, you’re guaranteed an authentic Italian experience. We strive to produce the best in quality and service while offering the comfort of a home cooked Italian meal.

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152 • $$

Avg 4.6 (190 reviews)

Popular Items

The Maggs$17.00
The best of both the plain and margherita
San Marzano tomato, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
Italiano$13.00
Chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone, long hot or roasted peppers
Don Cheech’s steak$13.00
Sliced ribeye, with or without onions, Cooper sharp or sharp provolone
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Breaded Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, grana padano cheese
Carm’s Parm$17.00
your choice of chicken, meatball, or eggplant, Parmesan style over rigatoni pomodoro
American boy$14.00
whole milk mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, oregano
Parmigiano Sandwich$13.00
your choice of chicken, meatball, or eggplant, parmesan style, San Marzano tomato, basil
Truffle fries$8.00
Hand cut fries, grana padano cheese, parsley, sea salt
Plain Fries$6.00
Drunken’ Rigatoni$17.00
San Marzano tomato, cream, stateside vodka, basil, Romano cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
