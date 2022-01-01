Go
Toast

Café Cerés

Come in and enjoy!!

3509 West 44th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.50
Chocolate filled croissant.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
16 OZ COLD BREW$5.00
POPPI$3.50
TAMARIND MAGHREB MINT$5.00
A beverage inspired by Turkish mint tea, combined with a tamarind, fennel, and turmeric syrup.
VANILLA LAVENDER LONDON FOG
12 OZ COLD BREW$4.00
SUPERIOR SWITCHEL$4.25
Topo Chico$3.00
JASMINE GREEN
This green tea has low levels of caffeine. Hot or Iced.
MAGHREB MINT
See full menu

Location

3509 West 44th street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rosalia

No reviews yet

Fast casual pizzeria, with Italian and Mediterranean fare.

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Since 2004, Naviya’s has been a sophisticated, contemporary and yet an at-home brasserie that serves authentic and quality Thai cuisine. What we have to offer is nothing like the other Thai restaurants in town. We cook every dish not only with fresh ingredients but also with a strong sense of pride. Be this your first or fiftieth visit, we exhibit the very same enthusiasm for your presence tonight. Every visit, no matter the number of times here, we will endeavour to earn your loyalty in very much the same way.

Martina

No reviews yet

Italian and Argentine fair from Chef Daniel de Prado.

Service charge of 20% is added
automatically to all checks. Martina uses this service charge to support its wonderful staff in fair wages.
The service charge is not a gratuity, and will be retained by Martina to pay for fair wages. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23, subdivision 9.

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston