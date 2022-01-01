Go
Toast

Café Colao

It all started in 2002 ...
Café Colao is a neighborhood cafe located in Humboldt Park that's been making delicious Puerto Rican coffee, sandwiches, pastries and avena de coco that any foodie can enjoy ... and we've been doing it for 18 years. Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

2638 W Division St • $

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese$10.00
Grilled shredded steak, mozzarella, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
Egg, Ham & Cheese$7.50
Egg (omelette), ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
Passion Fruit Lemonade$4.00
Handcrafted lemonade with passion fruit pulp served on ice- 16oz
16oz Café Colao$4.25
Latte- double shot and a half espresso with 2% steamed milk and light milk foam
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.95
Bacon, egg (omelette), american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
Steak, Egg & Cheese$10.25
Shredded steak, egg (omelette), mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted
Sm Avena De Coco$4.00
House Special-homemade coconut oatmeal, 12oz.
Pastelillo Guayaba$1.80
House special- guayaba filled puff pastry with powdered sugar. Maximum of 6 available to order online. For orders of a dozen or more, call and place your order 3 days in advance. No acceptions!
Quesito$1.80
House special- rolled puff pastry filled with sweet cream cheese. Maximum of 6 available to order online. For orders of a dozen or more, call and place your order 3 days in advance. No acceptions!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2638 W Division St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

STAR BAR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jeff and Judes

No reviews yet

Jeff & Judes is a Jew-ish deli located in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. Named for her parents, Jeff & Judes is Chef Ursula Siker’s tribute to her heritage and hometown of Los Angeles, CA.

Empty Bottle Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boeufhaus

No reviews yet

Enjoy yourself. Be Carnivorous.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston