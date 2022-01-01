Café Colao
It all started in 2002 ...
Café Colao is a neighborhood cafe located in Humboldt Park that's been making delicious Puerto Rican coffee, sandwiches, pastries and avena de coco that any foodie can enjoy ... and we've been doing it for 18 years. Come in and enjoy!
2638 W Division St • $
2638 W Division St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
