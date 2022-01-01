Go
Cafe Colucci |

Ethiopian Cuisine Powered by Brundo Spice Company.
Bringing East African Cuisine with heirloom imported spices to your home.

6427 Telegraph Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (5763 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Combination Platter$16.75
A carnivorous feast for true meat lovers! This combination platter is overflowing with some of our favorite meaty dishes — Doro Wot, Doro Alicha, Sega Alicha, Minchet Abish Wot and Gomen.
Served with a side of “ayeb” (Ethiopian cheese) “salata” (salad), sour cream, and a whole injera
****Find this recipe at Brundo.com!****
===All Spices and Herbs are from Brundo Spice Company and available online at brundo.com ===
Kik Alicha (VG)$14.75
This robust and creamy organic split pea stew is flavored with our in-house herbs & Alicha Kimem blend from Brundo Spice Company. Dig into a yummy blend that includes a turmeric sauce prepared with fresh garlic, ginger, and bessobela.
Served with “salata” (salad), a side and a whole injera.
Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera.
Order Extra Injera under "Injera" in the main menu.
Served with “salata” (salad), shiro and a whole injera.
****Find this recipe at Brundo.com!****
===All Spices and Herbs are imported from Ethiopia via Brundo Spice Company and available online at brundo.com ===
House Injera$1.50
If you want a taste of Ethiopia in your home, look no further. Injera is the foundation of Ethiopian cuisine — seriously, all stews and sauces are usually served on top of this spongy, pancake-like goodness.
Our injera is made in-house from barley, flour, finger millet and Brundo Spice Company’s Abish (Ethiopian fenugreek).
Contains gluten. Vegan.
****Find this recipe at Brundo.com!****
===All Spices and Herbs are imported from Ethiopia via Brundo Spice Company and available online at brundo.com ===
Vegan Combination Platter (VG)$15.75
A Cafe Colucci favorite — our Vegan Combination Platter.
Enjoy all things wholesome with a vegan feast featuring staples in traditional Ethiopian cuisine including Azifa, Buticha, Messer Wot, Kik Alicha, Gomen and Atakilt.
Served with “salata” (salad) and a whole injera.
Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera.
Order Extra Injera under "Injera" in the main menu.
****Find this recipe at Brundo.com!****
===All Spices and Herbs are imported from Ethiopia via Brundo Spice Company and available online at brundo.com ===
Azifa (VG)$9.00
Looking for something, healthy, organic and delicious? Dig into our refreshing Azifa lentil salad made with whole organic lentils, red onions, jalapeno, fresh lemon juice and Brundo Spice Company's Senafitch (mustard seed) sauce — an Ethiopian take on horseradish.
Served with “salata” (salad) and a whole injera.
Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera.
****Find this recipe at Brundo.com!****
===All Spices and Herbs are imported from Ethiopia via Brundo Spice Company and available online at brundo.com ===
Doro Tibs$17.75
Marinated in traditional Ethiopian Berbere by Brundo Spice Company, these boneless, skinless chicken cubes are sautéed until tender “tibs style” with onions, jalapeño, tomatoes and garlic.
Served with “salata” (salad), shiro and a whole injera.
Dairy Free
****Find this recipe at Brundo.com!****
===All Spices and Herbs are imported from Ethiopia via Brundo Spice Company and available online at brundo.com ===
Vegatarian Sambussa$9.00
Who says vegetarians can’t dig in? Our flavorful Vegetarian Sambusa are packed with savory — yet meatless — goodies, including whole lentils, garlic, cilantro, spices, onions, jalapeno and Mitmita from Brundo Spice Company.
Enjoy these “pockets-full-of-sunshine” with a side of Ethiopian Style dipping sauce.
Contains Egg and Dairy
****Find this recipe at Brundo.com!****
===All Spices and Herbs are imported from Ethiopia via Brundo Spice Company and available online at brundo.com ===
Dentich Tibs (VG)$9.00
Simple, yet deliciously satisfying, our Denitch Tibs are a perfect pair for any upcoming entree.
Made fresh to order, these house-cut potatoes are similar to “chips,” but have an added Ethiopian twist i.e., Brundo Spice Company’s Berbere.
Vegan
****Find this recipe at Brundo.com!****
===All Spices and Herbs are imported from Ethiopia via Brundo Spice Company and available online at brundo.com ===
Gluten Free Teff Injera$2.50
There’s injera and then there’s Teff Injera. This gluten free and vegan alternative to the in-house injera is originally how the grandmas made injera back home — backed from naturally fermented teff flour and Abish (we used Brundo’s Spice Company's Abish which is as close to home as you can get).
Gluten-free injera is made from Teff, the smallest grain in the world. This tiny, yet powerful grain, is packed with nutrition. It’s high in protein, iron, & minerals, with high calcium content.
Contains no fat or preservatives.
Doro Wot$16.75
You can’t talk about Ethiopian cuisine without referring to our national dish — i.e., Doro Wot.
This full-bodied stew is bursting with flavors unique to the motherland. Simmered in our Niter Kibbeh, Berbere and Korerima, all courtesy of Brundo Spice Company. Our Doro Wot comes with a hearty portion of chicken and boiled eggs.
Served with “salata” (salad), shiro and a whole injera.
Dairy Free
****Find this recipe at Brundo.com!****
===All Spices and Herbs are imported from Ethiopia via Brundo Spice Company and available online at brundo.com ===
Location

6427 Telegraph Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
