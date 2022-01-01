Cafe Colucci

If you want a taste of Ethiopia in your home, look no further. Injera is the foundation of Ethiopian cuisine — seriously, all stews and sauces are usually served on top of this spongy, pancake-like goodness.

Our injera is made in-house from barley, flour, finger millet and Brundo Spice Company’s Abish (Ethiopian fenugreek).

Contains gluten. Vegan.

****Find this recipe at Brundo.com!****

===All Spices and Herbs are imported from Ethiopia via Brundo Spice Company and available online at brundo.com ===

